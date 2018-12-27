Jon Jones Remains Heavy UFC 232 Betting Favorite Over Alexander Gustafsson

The UFC 232 move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles hasn’t yet had many fringe effects on the fights, as Jon Jones remains a distinct favorite over Alexander Gustafsson in Saturday’s main event.

Jones won the first fight with Gustafsson via a unanimous decision, and MMAWeekly.com’s officials odds partner, MyBookie, has instilled Jones as the favorite to win their UFC 232 rematch. Their first fight in September of 2013 is considered one of the greatest light heavyweight fights in UFC history. Everyone is hoping for another epic bout, but oddsmakers are pointing at Jones walking away with the UFC light heavyweight belt once again.

Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson – MyBookie Odds

Jon Jones -265

Alexander Gustafsson +205

What those odds mean is that you would have to bet $265 on Jones to win $100 if he defeats Gustafsson. If you’d like to bet on the Swede, you’d have to be $100 on Gustafsson to win $205 if he were to upset Jones.

Cris Cyborg has also remained in the favorite position as UFC 232 was moved to Los Angeles. Cyborg is putting her UFC featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion in the UFC 232 co-main event, which is the first women’s champion vs. champion bout in UFC history.

Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes – MyBookie Odds

Cris Cyborg -250

Amanda Nunes +200

With Cyborg sitting in the favorite position, there are also a number of prop bets available for the Cyborg vs. Nunes bout at MyBookie, and the remainder of the fight card is also available for wagering.

