Jon Jones at the UFC 135 weigh-ins

Jon Jones reacts to Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 win: ‘Got some more records to break’

January 23, 2022
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wasn’t impressed with the UFC 270 heavyweight title bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane on Saturday.

Shortly after Ngannou unified the heavyweight belts, Jones voiced his opinion on social media.

“If this is the Apex of heavyweight fighting, I’m excited about it. Got some more records to break,” Jones wrote. “I love how everyone gets so impressed with the new guy lol”

Jones relinquished the 205-pound championship in August 2020 to pursue a run at the heavyweight title. He hasn’t fought since February 2020. He’s expected to make his debut in the division at some point this year.

