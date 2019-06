Jon Jones reacts to Chael Sonnen’s retirement

Light heavyweight champion Jon Jones soundly defeated Chael Sonnen when the two fought at UFC 159 in April 2013. Following his Bellator 222 loss to Lyoto Machida, Sonnen announced his retirement from fighting. Jones weighed in on Sonnen’s retirement during the UFC 239 Media Day on Monday.

TRENDING > Sean O’Malley pulled from UFC 239 following Nevada suspension for banned substance