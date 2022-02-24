Jon Jones reacts to bodycam arrest footage and says he’s about to be heavyweight champion

Earlier this week, police officer bodycam footage of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones being arrested in Las Vegas in September was released. The footage showed an emotional Jones insulting officers and head-butting a police cruiser.

On Thursday, Jones reacted to the footage and said that he’s about to be ‘heavyweight champion of the world.’ “I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere.” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones stated that his story is far from over and that he’s excited for the next ‘season’ of his life.

“The story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved,” he wrote.

