HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredChris Leben posts video from hospital using a walker and feeling ‘shaky’

featuredJon Jones reacts to bodycam arrest footage and says he’s about to be heavyweight champion

UFC Vegas 48 results - Jamahal Hill KOs Johnny Walker

featuredJamahal Hill defends Johnny Walker after brutal KO ‘that s**t ain’t cool’

featuredGegard Mousasi on Conor McGregor: ‘He’s a moron’

Jon Jones reacts to bodycam arrest footage and says he’s about to be heavyweight champion

February 24, 2022
NoNo Comments

Earlier this week, police officer bodycam footage of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones being arrested in Las Vegas in September was released. The footage showed an emotional Jones insulting officers and head-butting a police cruiser.

On Thursday, Jones reacted to the footage and said that he’s about to be ‘heavyweight champion of the world.’ “I was hoping that video got lost in some files somewhere.” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Francis Ngannou says UFC protected Ciryl Gane from facing wrestlers | Video

Jones stated that his story is far from over and that he’s excited for the next ‘season’ of his life.

“The story is far from over. I’m wise enough to know that we all go through seasons in life. I’ve had many great ones and several bad ones. I’m excited for the next one, about to be heavyweight champion of the world, capable of so many things, loved,” he wrote.

Bodycam footage of Jon Jones’ Las Vegas arrest released showing him head butting police car

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya best Robert Whittaker in rematch

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA