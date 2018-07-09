Jon Jones Promises He’s Still Got Plenty of Fights Left in Him

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 9, 2018
Jon Jones still has plenty of time left to conquer his goals.

Following UFC 226 on Saturday night where Daniel Cormier captured the heavyweight title to go along with his light heavyweight title, Jones’ name came up often as the only man to ever hand the two-division champion a loss.

For all the talk about a potential third fight with Cormier now that he’s holding two titles, Jones didn’t address him directly when speaking for the first time since Saturday night’s event.

In fact, Jones just sent out a subtle reminder that he’s got a lot of time left in his career, especially considering he’s just 30 years old and still one of the youngest fighters at he top of either the heavyweight or light heavyweight division.

“Just keep in mind that life is a journey and not a race,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “If it’s in God’s will for me to still be here and healthy, please believe that they’ll be many more fights to come.

“Let’s not forget I’m still the youngest guy in the top five at heavyweight and light heavyweight.”

Right now, Jones remains on provisional suspension awaiting the outcome of his situation with USADA after testing positive for steroids last July following a knockout win over Cormier at UFC 214.

Jones faces up to a four-year suspension due to the second violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy but obviously the youngest light heavyweight champion in company history is hoping for a much different outcome that would allow him to return to action sooner rather than later.

The time is ticking on Jones potentially facing Cormier for a third time because the new two-division champion has said he will be retiring in March 2019 as he approaches his 40th birthday.

               

