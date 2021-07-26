Jon Jones posts training footage hitting pads | Video

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hasn’t fought since February 2020. He vacated his title in August 2020 with aspirations of moving up to the heavyweight division to make a run at the title.

With his career in limbo due to failed negotiations with the fight promotion, Jones continues to train and prepare for an eventual heavyweight debut. Check out the recent footage “Bones” posted on Instagram.

Conor McGregor on the mend and hanging with Justin Bieber in Beverly Hills

UFC Champ Rose Namajunas Harnesses the Power of Nature in String Bikini | Video