Jon Jones posts inspirational Christmas message and challenge | Video

December 25, 2021
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones posted a Christmas message and challenge to his Instagram account on Saturday evening.

“I’ve got a message for that person out there that maybe isn’t the happiest today, that person that maybe didn’t get the gift that they wanted, or maybe feel lonely today, or is not finishing out the year the way that they wanted it to be finishing out,” Jones said in a video post to social media.

“First, I want to say Merry Christmas to you. I want to let you know that you’re so loved. God loves you so much,” Jones said. “I’ve got an interesting challenge for you today. Instead of dwelling and feeling sorry for ourselves, let’s try to remember to be grateful for all the things that did go right this year.

“I want to challenge you to go out and try to make someone else feel as best as you can. I know Christmas is almost over. It’s getting night. It’s getting dark-time out, but I want to try and challenge you to go out and make someone else’s Christmas the best as you can.”

