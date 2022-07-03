Jon Jones picks Alex Pereira to beat ‘glossy fingernails’ Israel Adesanya

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have a history of bad blood and back and forth insults. Immediately following Adesanya’s decision win over Jared Cannonier in the UFC 276 main event on Saturday, Jones reacted to Adesanya’s performance and predicted that he’ll lose against Alex Pereira.

“Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight,” Jones Tweeted.

Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

“Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head,” Jones said in a follow-up Tweet.

Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩 — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 3, 2022

Jon Jones: ‘I’m looking to fight Stipe’

Adesanya believes that Pereira will get the next title shot. “We know who’s next,” Adesanya said in his post-fight interview with broadcaster Joe Rogan referencing Pereira.

The two have history. Pereira holds two wins over the Adesanya in kickboxing, knocking Adesanya out in the second match. Pereira knocked out No. 4 ranked Sean Strickland on the main card of Saturday’s event in his third octagon appearance.

“Trust me. The first time I told you it was an error on my part, but that was in kickboxing. It’s easy to knockout, what’s the hillbilly’s name (Strickland)? Because he was parrying the jab, but like I said at the press conference. Next time I put you on skates, you’re going to get frozen like Elsa,” Adesanya said.