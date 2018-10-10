HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 For Light Heavyweight Title Set for UFC 232

Dustin Poirier UFC 208

featuredDustin Poirier Injured and Out of UFC 230 Fight Against Nate Diaz

featuredDaniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for Heavyweight Title Now Headlines UFC 230

featuredConor McGregor Will Receive Commission Complaint Alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jon Jones Opens as Heavy Favorite Over Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232

October 10, 2018
NoNo Comments

Alexander Gustafsson was admittedly one of the toughest fights of Jon Jones’ storied career, but he is still a heavy betting favorite in their rematch.

News broke on Wednesday that Jones and Gustafsson had inked a deal to fight at UFC 232, where they will battle for the UFC light heavyweight title. Though Daniel Cormier currently holds the belt, if Jones and Gustafsson make it to the Octagon on Dec. 29 in Las Vegas, he will be stripped of the belt and the winner of the fight will be declared the new champion.

Cormier also won the UFC heavyweight title in July and will make his first defense of that belt at UFC 230 on Nov. 3 in New York. The UFC isn’t keen on a fighter holding two belts simultaneously, so they are stripping Cormier and offering the belt in the rematch, bolstering the year-end event.

Jones and Gustafsson last fought more than five years ago. It was a contentious battle that lasted five rounds. Jones won a unanimous decision, but it was widely regarded as the toughest fight of his career, as he readily admits.

Despite that fact, oddsmakers at Bovada have installed Jones as a heavy favorite as the betting lines on the fight opened upon Wednesday’s news. 

Jones opened at -280, while Gustafsson sat at +220. That means that you’d have to be $280 on Jones to win $100 because there is strong confidence that he will win the fight. If you bet on Gustafsson, you’d have to lay down $100 to earn winnings of $220 if he defeats Jones.

UFC 232 also features the promotion’s first champion vs. champion fight on the women’s side with featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg putting her belt on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 229: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA