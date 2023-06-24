HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones offers to help Zuckerberg train for potential fight with Musk: ‘I am Team Zuck’

June 23, 2023
NoNo Comments

Now that Mark Zuckerberg and fellow tech billionaire Elon Musk are in talks to face each other in a mixed martial arts bout, fighters are picking sides and offering training help.

Picking his side and offering to be ‘training partner,’ UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones says he’s on ‘Team Zuck.’

Jones made the offer on Twitter, Musk-owned social media platform.

“You already know I am Team Zuck…. Let me know if you need a training partner,” Jones wrote.

A match between Zuckerberg and Musk would likely do mind-blowing pay-per-view numbers. It’s a promoters dream, and UFC president Dana White wants to be the one to promote it.

“This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that has been done,” he went on,” White told TMZ.

“If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That’s what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they’re serious, we can figure it out,” White said.

Dana White insists Musk vs. Zuckerberg is real: ‘Biggest fight ever!’

