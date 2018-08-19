Jon Jones Says He Never Left USADA’s UFC Testing Pool

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 19, 2018
Though it’s been quite some time since Jon Jones set foot in the Octagon, the former UFC light heavyweight champion claims he has never left the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency testing pool for UFC athletes.

“Glad you enjoyed the few seconds of training footage I shared the other day,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “Just wanted to let everyone know, I never left the testing pool, not even for a day.”

Jones is currently mired in the adjudication of his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy infraction, which showed an anabolic steroid in his collection sample that was taken the day of weigh-ins prior to his fight with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in July of 2017. He defeated Cormier in the Octagon, but the outcome of the bout was changed to a no contest following the positive result of his drug test, and he was stripped of a UFC title for the third time in his career.

While it’s been more than a year since that fight, Jones insists he has still been available for drug testing.

According to USADA records, he is likely telling the truth. Jones was tested nine times in 2017, although the USADA records only break out testing by quarters, so it is unclear how many times he was tested following the positive result at UFC 214. Jones was tested at least one time in the fourth quarter, which absolutely was after he was suspended.

Jones was not tested in the first or second quarters of 2018, but has been tested in the third quarter; thus far, his lone test of 2018.

               

