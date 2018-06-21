Jon Jones Lashes Out at UFC Considering Daniel Cormier the Potential GOAT

Having defeated Daniel Cormier twice, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was a bit offended when Cormier’s name entered the conversation for the Greatest of All Time or GOAT.

Jones (22-1, 1NC) has one loss on his record, that being a controversial call by the referee that led to a disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009. Outside of that, his in-Octagon performances have awed most, particularly when you consider the class of competition that Jones has defeated.

Jones’ hit list includes the like of Cormier twice (although one victory was changed to a no contest because of a UFC Anti-Doping Violation), Alexander Gustafsson, Shogun Rua, Glover Teixeira, Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida, Chael Sonnen, Rashad Evans, Ryan Bader, Rampage Jackson, and a host of others.

The biggest roadblock for Jon Jones really has been Jon Jones and his actions outside of the Octagon. He’s been in a few legal scuffles, as well as being popped for anti-doping violations, leading him to being stripped of a UFC title on three occasions.

In the Octagon, however, he has been impeccable. So when the UFC Twitter handle proposed the question of whether or not Cormier could be considered the greatest of all time if he were to defeat heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7 in Las Vegas, Jones immediately took exception.

“What have you done for me lately? Let’s just be real and stop asking this question,” Jones wrote, before asking, “If he’s in the conversation, does that make me the motherf—ing man?”

Jones is currently in the midst of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s adjudication of his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. His team has said that they expect a decision at any moment, but have been saying that for quite some time, so we’re all still waiting to see what will be Jones’ fate.

