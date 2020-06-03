Jon Jones: ‘It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country’

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 3, 2020
June 3, 2020

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been extremely active and vocal since the storms of outrage swept over the United States following the killing of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

Floyd was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officers. One officer pinned his neck with a knee, two others pressed their knees into his back to keep him down. Nine minutes later he lay immobile and unresponsive. 

A fourth officer stood watch to keep bystanders from intervening amidst Floyd’s calls that he couldn’t breathe and bystanders pointing out when he had become unresponsive.

The four officers were quickly fired and one charged with murder and manslaughter. 

Protests emerged across the United States, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism. Some of the protests turned to violence, while others were allegedly hijacked by outliers, resulting in injury, destruction, and further death.

Jones recently took to the streets of his home of Albuquerque, N.M., taking cans of spray paint and challenging would be vandals. He enlisted the help of friends and other community members to do the same and again to help clean up some of the aftermath of the rioters and looters.

He issued several new Tweets on Wednesday, calling for protesters to call out the rioters and looters, and for all Americans to come together to save our country.

Protesters, don’t be afraid to speak out against looters. Discouraging their behaviors will definitely help. No one wants to be filmed looting whether wearing a mask or not.

If you want your March or views to be considered non-violent and successful. You shouldn’t stand for people looting at your events. All I’m saying is each and everyone of us can make a difference while still supporting our community, environment and neighborhoods

“It’s going to take America as a whole to save our country. We are its people and these are OUR communities.”

On Wednesday, the Minnesota Attorney General increased the charge against the officer who knelt on George Floyd’s neck from third-degree to second-degree murder. He also announced charges of Aiding and Abetting Murder for the other three officers.

As of Wednesday afternoon, two of the four officers were in custody, and warrants were issued for the arrest of the other two officers.

