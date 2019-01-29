Jon Jones Issues Statement After NSAC Clears Him to Fight at UFC 235

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones appeared before the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday seeing a license to compete at UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena on March 2.

Following a lengthy discussion about Jones’s drug testing history and lots of expert testimony, Jones was eventually approved for licensure. He will now square off with Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event, although he will be subject to more drug testing and scrutiny than any athlete in UFC history.

Following the NSAC hearing, Jones addressed the media, issuing a statement about attaining his license and being cleared for the already scheduled UFC 235 bout with Smith.