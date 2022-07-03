Jon Jones: ‘I’m looking to fight Stipe’

UFC president Dana White recently said former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was ready to make his heavyweight debut. It’s just a matter of who he’s going to fight, champion Francis Ngannou or former titleholder Stipe Miocic.

“Jon Jones is ready to go. We’re just waiting for an opponent,” White said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show.

“It’s either going to be Francis [Ngannou], depending on how long his knee is going to take to recover, or Stipe Moicic.”

On Saturday, Jones made it clear who he wants to fight.

“At this point I’m looking to fight Stipe, I think it proves a lot more,” Jones posted on Twitter. “Fighting a fairly one-dimensional fighter fresh off of knee surgery. I don’t know, I believe beating Stipe says more at this point.”

