Jon Jones hasn’t been offered a fight, but will be ready for heavyweight debut in June or July

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones hasn’t been offered a bout agreement by the UFC, but will be ready to make his heavyweight debut this summer.

Jones has been preparing to make the move up to the heavyweight division since relinquishing his 205-pound title in August 2020. He last fought in February 2020 defending the championship for a record 11th time.

Jones confirmed that the fight promotion hasn’t officially made him a fight offer yet, but continues to prepare for the weight class move. ‘Bones’ expects to be in ‘peak condition come June or July.’

“My plan is to be in peak condition come June/ July,” Jones responded when asked on Twitter if he had been offered a fight yet.

With heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou sidelined and healing up from knee surgery, Jones could be eyeing an interim title bout. Ngannou is also marred in a contract dispute with the fight promotion.

The 34-year old Jones has made major changes since last competing. He’s left his longtime gym, changed management firms, and worked out his legal issues.