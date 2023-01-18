Jon Jones ‘guarantees’ at least two more fights

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 18, 2023
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones signed an 8-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but may only fight two of them.

Jones (25-1, 1 NC) will return to the octagon for the first time in three years at UFC 285 on March 4 to challenge for the vacant heavyweight championship. He’ll faces Ciryl Gane (11-1) in the fight card’s main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that Jones inked an 8-fight deal with the fight promotion, but Jones is only guaranteeing that he’ll fight two of them.

“My immediate goals is to beat Ciryl Gane and to beat Stipe Miocic,” Jones told MMA Underground. “After that, it’ll just be conversations with the UFC to see what makes sense. But, I’m guaranteeing the fans at least two more fights out of me.”

The 8-fight contract locks Jones with the fight promotion. He can’t fight anywhere else until he fulfills those eight bouts, which he doesn’t really intend to do.

Stipe Miocic calls for the winner of Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane

