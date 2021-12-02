Jon Jones goes off on former coach, calls Mike Winkeljohn a ‘miserable bastard’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently left his longtime gym, Jackson-Wink MMA, and trashed his former coach via social media on Wednesday.

The 34-year old Jones was suspended from the gym after a domestic battery arrest in September involving his longtime finance in Las Vegas hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

At first, it appeared that the suspension could be temporary and Jones would return to the gym after his legal and personal issues sorted out. In the meantime, Jones has been training at Jackson’s affiliate gym Jackson’s MMA Acoma and at Fight Ready MMA. Jones indicated that he would not return to the gym that was his home through his dominate title reign.

On Wednesday, Jones directed a lot of animosity toward his former coach Mike Winklejohn, accusing the coach of falling behind on current training techniques, harassing other coaches who work with him, running off the longtime members who helped make the gym famous, and exploiting Jones’ image and name for publicity.

Check out Jones’ tweets below.

UFC president Dana White has COVID-19, called Joe Rogan for treatment advice

Jones is expected to return to the Octagon next year making his debut in the heavyweight division. He relinquished his light heavyweight championship in August 2020. He last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020.