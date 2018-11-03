Jon Jones Gives His Prediction on Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis

HOT OFF THE WIRE

November 3, 2018
Two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier puts his heavyweight title on the line in the UFC 230 main event on Saturday against Derrick Lewis. It will be Cormier’s first heavyweight title defense and Lewis’ first title bout.

Cormier, also the light heavyweight champion, captured the heavyweight belt by knocking out Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 in July.  Only one fighter has beaten “DC,” and he was asked about the champions upcoming title defense against Lewis.  During a press conference promotion UFC 232 on Friday, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones weighed in on the Cormier and Lewis match. 

“I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis. I’ve got to say that. He’s hilarious,” said Jones before predicting Cormier to retain his title. 

“I do have DC winning the fight. DC is very fast. For his frame you wouldn’t assume that he’s fast but he’s quick and very well rounded and that’s the key to being on top at this game. You’ve got to be able to do everything and that’s what DC has done very well, so DC’s going to win more than likely,” predicted Jones.

Tune in Saturday, Nov. 3, for UFC 230: Cormier vs. Lewis Full Live Results. The first bout is slated to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT. 

 

               

