Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou face to face: ‘You don’t want no smoke!’

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former UFC heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou came face to face at PFL 5 in Atlanta on Friday night.

Caught on video, Jones and Ngannou chatted for several minutes, each of them claiming to be the king of mixed martial arts. Jones could be heard saying, “I’ve always been the king” and “You don’t want no smoke.”

PFL president Ray Sefo stood by, closely monitoring the situation, ready to step in if things went too far.

