HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 232 Moves from Las Vegas to Los Angeles Due to Abnormal Jon Jones Drug Test

Cain Velasquez UFC 146 weigh-in

featuredCain Velasquez Returns to Face Francis Ngannou in First UFC on ESPN Main Event

Jon Jones at the UFC 232 kickoff press conference in New York

featuredJon Jones Says All He Wants for His Legacy is to be Remembered as a ‘Bad Mother [Expletive]’

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones Trashes Daniel Cormier, Offers Him One More Rematch Before Retirement

Jon Jones Flew to California for Drug Test to Approve UFC 232 Move

December 23, 2018
NoNo Comments

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones flew to California on Saturday to take a drug test, which was necessary to keep his fight intact and facilitate the UFC 232 move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Jones’ UFC 232 headlining light heavyweight championship rematch with Alexander Gustafsson was in jeopardy after he was found to have residual amounts of the banned substance for which he had tested positive in July 2017. UFC officials explained that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, who administered the Dec. 9 drug test showing the residual amount of turanibol, and other worldwide doping experts “told us this was not a re-ingestion of a prohibited substance, it was remaining effects from the July 2017 positive test.”

Despite that information, Nevada State Athletic Commission officials didn’t feel that had an adequate amount of time to review the details of the case and rule in time for Jones to fight on Saturday in Las Vegas. Since the July 2017 case had taken place in California and that state’s officials were much more familiar with Jones’ recent drug testing history, UFC officials broached the idea of moving the event to California in order to keep the UFC 232 main event intact.

As first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, the California State Athletic Commission was amenable to the idea, but required Jones to fly to California and submit to another drug test, the results of which it would have expedited prior to his approval. 

“I have the results,” CSAC executive director Andy Foster told MMAWeekly.com on Sunday. “(Jones) is clean.”

The move is unprecedented, but will now proceed, as UFC president Dana White announced on ESPN on Sunday.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier Rips USADA, Jeff Novitzky Following Latest Jon Jones Fiasco

“Who has made more mistakes than Jon Jones? The answer is nobody. Jon Jones has got his life together. He did not test positive; he did not do anything wrong here. Gustafsson has flown in from Sweden. He’s been here for weeks training for this fight, spent money. Jon Jones has trained for this fight,” White explained in defending the move to keep the fight intact.

“Neither guy violated any rules or did anything wrong. These guys need to fight; it’s for the title. They should fight. It’s the right thing to do.”

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA