Jon Jones fires back at Dana White doubting his desire to fight Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou wowed the mixed martial arts community with an incredible performance at UFC 260, knocking out Stipe Miocic to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. But as Ngannou shined in the main event Saturday night, a superfight with Jon Jones looms.

“Bones” relinquished the light heavyweight championship in 2020 with intentions to move up to heavyweight and challenge for the UFC heavyweight championship.

UFC president Dana White said multiple times that Jones would face the winner of Ngannou vs. Miocic and now that a victor has emerged, the buzz surrounding this potential superfight is palpable.

Jones almost immediately reacted to Ngannou’s knockout victory by encouraging the UFC to give him a hefty paycheck to fight for the heavyweight belt.

Show me the money — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Dana White quickly responded to Jones’ Twitter call at the UFC 260 post-fight press conference.

“If I’m Jon Jones and I’m sitting at home watching this fight, I start [thinking of] moving to 185,” White said.

White also gave his take on what Jones meant by his tweet.

“I can sit here all day and tell you what ‘show me the money’ means,” White said. “You can say you want to fight somebody, but do you really want to?”

Jones then answered White’s seemingly facetious recommendation to drop down to the middleweight division.

Go to 185? I didn’t gain all this weight for no reason 😂 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

White was then made aware of the previously mentioned tweet at the post-fight press conference and responded again to Jones.

“I like it, that sounds serious then Jon,” he said. White then doubled down.

“Call Hunter [Campbell] right now,” he said. “We can make that fight tonight, Jon. Call Hunter right now.”

White then claimed Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, appearing to not believe Jones is truly willing to step into the octagon with the new heavyweight king.

“Derrick Lewis is the fight to make. But if Jon Jones really wants that fight? Listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it,” White said. “Do you want the fight? I promise you, we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight. If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight. All he’s gotta do is call and do it. Like I said, it’s easy to say you want the fight.”

Jones then fired off a series of tweets, taking exception to White’s comments and asserting that he does want the title shot against Ngannou.

If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

why does a fighter have to be afraid the second he mentions he wants to get paid his worth. What an insult. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight. Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bullshit — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

It’s OK, Derek can have the fight. No need to rush a great thing. I’ve already had a Hall of Fame career, I’m going to need some bread https://t.co/P3s2tORYjQ — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’ve been fighting my whole adult life, this shit just don’t feel right when you feel undervalued. It’s not an issue of wanting to fight. It’s an issue of wanting to be paid better. Let’s make that clear https://t.co/gVJhWo9seN — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

I’m glad some of you agree with me. It’s like my brothers with football. Once they both got their Super Bowl rings, they went after the money contracts. https://t.co/nWeT2EqBIj — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021

With all of this transpiring just minutes after Ngannou’s coronation as the new king of the heavyweight division, the developments at heavyweight within the next few days or weeks should be very interesting.

