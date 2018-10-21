Jon Jones Fires Back at Critics Calling Him Cheater to Take Away His Accomplishments

Jon Jones readily admits he aspires to finish his career as the greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

Actually, Jones might already be near the top of the list based in a resume littered with former champions and future Hall of Famers while serving as the longest reigning light heavyweight champion in UFC history.

He’s never truly tasted defeat and Jones has really only been pushed to the limit in one fight during his entire career and he ultimately still came away with the win.

Still, Jones has heard criticism from fighters and fans that his gaudy list of accomplishments is somehow tainted because of two past doping violations after failing drug tests administered by USADA.

In both instances, Jones was exonerated by USADA from knowingly taking the banned substances found in his body, although he faced lengthy suspensions from each violation.

Despite being cleared — for all intents and purposes — from actually trying to cheat, Jones can’t avoid the people telling him that everything he’s accomplished should have an asterisk next to it because of those failed drug tests.

“I would say that those would be people looking for an excuse not to give it to me, not to give credit where it’s due,” Jones said in response when speaking on the Jackson-Wink podcast. “In both situations, whatever was in me chemically was proven scientifically that the amounts were so small that there was no way possible to affect my performance in a positive or a negative way.

“The two times where I’ve failed drug tests for performance enhancers, it’s been so small that it can’t affect your performance.”

Jones went onto explain the results of the findings in both of those drug tests after a lengthy adjudication process with USADA.

“The d–k pill situation, that was proven that it was a mistake,” Jones explained when speaking about his first violation in 2016. “Who takes a male enhancement pill expecting to fight better. I mean nobody. We actually found the company, found the exact pills, we ordered the pills and the pills came back with stuff in it that wasn’t supposed to be in there. Such a small amount that it’s not going to make you fight any better or be stronger.

“Then in the second situation, we just found out to have USADA say ‘the amount of steroids we found in your body Jon, it was like taking a pinch of salt and throwing it in an Olympic size swimming pool’. It was such a small amount that it was pretty obvious this was an accident. For this to be something that got into your body two weeks before the fight. So two weeks before the fight, you took a pinch of steroids and threw it in an Olympic size swimming pool. It’s clear this is nothing that helped you knock out Daniel Cormier.”

That’s why Jones isn’t losing any sleep over anybody attempting to discredit his past performances or the long list of accomplishments during his career.

Jones isn’t going to waste time responded to the critics because chances are he’s not going to change their minds anyways but he knows deep down what he’s done during his career and where it stands amongst the best in history.

“To answer your question — to anybody who would say ‘well he must have been cheating’ — after what I just said, if you still want to call me a cheater, you just don’t want to admit that I’m f–king pretty good at this,” Jones said in closing.

Jones will look to prove he belongs at the top of that all time great list when he finally makes his return to action at UFC 232 where he faces Alexander Gustafsson with the light heavyweight title on the line.