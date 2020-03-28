Jon Jones DWI and negligent gun use police booking video surfaces

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday, March 26, by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Video footage from one of the arresting officer’s lapel camera revealed Jones’s sobriety test and his eventual arrest. That surfaced on Friday. On Saturday, another video, which includes the arrest footage, added the video from the booking facility as Jones was searched and placed in a holding area before eventually being released.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test. Later, Jones took two breathalyzers and registered above the legal limit both times.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of Recuerdo (alcohol) behind the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearms, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

Jones is expected to have a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

TRENDING > Dana White to Mike Tyson on UFC 249: ‘I’m gonna try to pull of Tony vs. Khabib… and get some normalcy’

(Courtesy of Fire And Police Videos)