HOT OFF THE WIRE
Khabib Nurmagomedov - Dana White - Mike Tyson

featuredDana White to Mike Tyson on UFC 249: ‘I’m gonna try to pull off Tony vs. Khabib… and get some normalcy’

Jon Jones mug shot and police car

featuredJon Jones arrest video for DWI and negligent gun use released

featuredJon Jones arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearm

Dana White at UFC 229 post-fight press conference

featuredDana White discusses where UFC 249 will take place, scrutinizes coronavirus response

Jon Jones DWI and negligent gun use police booking video surfaces

March 28, 2020
NoNo Comments

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday, March 26, by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Video footage from one of the arresting officer’s lapel camera revealed Jones’s sobriety test and his eventual arrest. That surfaced on Friday. On Saturday, another video, which includes the arrest footage, added the video from the booking facility as Jones was searched and placed in a holding area before eventually being released.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test. Later, Jones took two breathalyzers and registered above the legal limit both times.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of Recuerdo (alcohol) behind the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearms, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

Jones is expected to have a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

TRENDING > Dana White to Mike Tyson on UFC 249: ‘I’m gonna try to pull of Tony vs. Khabib… and get some normalcy’

(Courtesy of Fire And Police Videos)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA