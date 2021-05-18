Jon Jones doesn’t know when he’ll fight next, puts future in God’s hands

Former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones relinquished his title following his UFC 247 title defense against Dominick Reyes in February 2020 with aspirations of making a title run in the heavyweight division.

Jones was expected to make his heavyweight debut against the winner of UFC 260 main event between the champion Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Ngannou knocked out Miocic, and it was just a matter of getting a fight between Jones and the newly crowned champion signed. Ultimately, a deal could not be reached.

UFC president Dana White believes Jones is asking for too much money and points out that Jones is already under contract. Jones disputes that he’s asking for too big of a payday, but has recently split with his longtime management firm.

In the meantime, UFC matchmakers have opted to ink a deal for Ngannou to rematch top contender Derrick Lewis who holds a win over the champion. While that bout has yet to be finalized, Jones is out of consideration.

During the UFC 262 Post-fight Press Conference on Saturday, White said, “he (Jones) can never fight again. That’s up to him.”

Jones reacted to White’s comments in a series of Tweets on Monday saying that he’s in no hurry to fight and left his fighting future in God’s hands.

“I’m really not sure when I’ll be fighting next, but some downtime after a decade of wins is a nice little change up right now,” Jones posted on social media.

When Jones eventually returns to the octagon and makes his heavyweight debut, he believes it will be ‘huge.’ He also believes big things are in his future.

“Honestly I’m a blessed individual. My whole story is in Gods hands, I believe there’s huge things in my future. Things don’t always happen when we want them to,” Jones posted.

