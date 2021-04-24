Jon Jones disputes Dana White’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou

On Friday, UFC president Dana White said that the fight promotion is looking to pit heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a rematch with Derrick Lewis instead of a bout against former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

“We tried to work with Jon and we eventually have to move on because, realistically, in all honesty, Derrick Lewis is the guy who deserves the fight. Derrick Lewis is a heavyweight. He beat Francis Ngannou. He’s looked good in his last couple of fights. He’s ranked in the top three, I think. He deserves the fight, so that’s the fight that should happen. We’ll just roll and do what we do. When Jon’s ready, he’ll let us know,” White said on a recent podcast on TheRinger.com.

“In his deal, he’s talking he wants $30 million guaranteed,” he continued. “The way that this works is these guys all share in the pay-per-view. You think that this is gonna be a big fight. I agree with you and think it’s gonna be a big fight. Well, he will share in the profits of the fight. That’s how it works. That’s how you run a business and you don’t go broke.”

Shortly after White’s comment’s, Jones refuted the UFC president’s claim that he wanted $30 million to fight Ngannou.

“I never discussed wanting 30 million with you or Hunter @danawhite just wondering where you heard that number? Is someone speaking with you on my behalf or…,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Jones relinquished the UFC light heavyweight title last year and is currently ranked as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. He last fought at UFC 247 in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision.

