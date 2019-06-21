Jon Jones dishes managerial advice to younger UFC fighters

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been represented by First Round Management for nearly his entire career. It’s a relationship that he has valued, as his representatives there have helped him immensely both in the fight game and in navigating his outside the cage challenges.

In a recent post on Instagram, Jones expounded on the relationship between fighter and manager at length, in hopes of giving a word of advice to the next generation of fighters.

Jon Jones’ words of advice to fighters in regard to representation:

“In every sport the generations that come before teach the one on the way up the game. Fighting it’s a bit different because we are individuals in this business, but it shouldn’t stop us from reaching back to light the way. I started this thing young and had some great people help me along the way, plus having 2 brothers in the league helped me see a whole different side of things. I want to help those making their way through and I’ll start with this: No manager should ever be getting 20% of your money.

I hear about and see too many young fighters getting stuck in bad deals. Real talk a manager should make 10%, maybe 15 if they are really getting it done for you, but never should you be paying a manager more than you pay Uncle Sam. NEVER.

If all your manager does is sit in while you sign contracts then start looking for another. If they want 15% let that come on the endorsements they get you because THAT is where their focus should always be. Growing your brand.

The game has given me a lot and it’s my job to give back to it. I haven’t always had the easiest navigation but good people helped me along the way. Just trying to pay some of that Back is all. God Bless”

Jones is scheduled to return to the Octagon at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas. He puts his light heavyweight championship on the line against Thiago Santos in the UFC 239 main event with Amanda Nunes defending her bantamweight belt in the co-main event against Jones’ teammate Holly Holm.

The bout will be Jones’ third in just over six months. He defeated Alexander Gustafsson for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29, 2018, after Daniel Cormier was forced to relinquish the belt in order to continue on with the UFC heavyweight title. He then defended the belt against Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 headliner on March 2 in Las Vegas.