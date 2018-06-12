Jon Jones Discounts Move to Heavyweight, but is He Hinting at a Brock Lesnar Fight?

Jon Jones’ future is still very much up in the air until there is a resolution with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency over his latest UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation. If and when he does return to the Octagon, however, Jones has discounted the idea of ever making an official move to heavyweight.

There is no doubting that Jones is one of the most talented fighters to ever step foot in the cage, but there’s also no questioning that he’s also been one of the most troubled fighters outside of the it.

Jones has only ever lost one fight, and that stemmed from a controversial call by the referee when he was fighting Matt Hamill nearly a decade ago. The only other blemish on the fighting resume is a no contest with Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. Jones initially won the fight, but the decision changed when he was found to have tested positive for a steroid.

Early in his career, Jones was charged with driving under the influence when he wrapped his Bentley around a pole. In 2015, he was charged with felony hit-and-run for an accident he caused in Albuquerque, N.M.

While competing, Jones has dominated nearly everyone he has faced, leading to the obvious question about when he might move to the heavyweight division.

Though he has often toyed with the idea, Jones recently responded to a Twitter user who asked about such a move by saying that he didn’t think it would ever happen, at least, not on a full-time basis.

“Honestly don’t think I’m ever going to officially move to heavyweight. I make 205 way too easily,” Jones said, before adding, “I will start picking off super fights tho.. heavyweights take way too much damage.”

What makes Jones’ comment more interesting, though it may be mere coincidence, is that UFC president Dana White on Monday told TMZ Sports that there was a real chance that Jones could end up fighting former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar in the near future.

“Brock’s WWE deal is up at the end of the summer, I think, and I know he wants to fight, so I’m sure we’ll end up getting that figured out,” White said.

“Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar and Brock Lesnar is very interested in Jon Jones. They both want it. That’s a fun fight.”