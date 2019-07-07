HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones details what went wrong at UFC 239 (video)

July 7, 2019
Jon Jones is widely regarded as the greatest fighter of all time. He flirted with a loss at UFC 239 though, winning a split-decision victory in his defense of the belt against Thiago Santos in the headliner.

Jones fought a tactical striking battle with Santos, a man that has vastly more experience than him in the striking arts. Santos has been a Muay Thai expert much longer than Jones. 

At UFC 239, Jones went into a bit of a defensive mode, playing it safe with Santos, believing he was winning every round. It was nearly his downfall to fight that way, as Jones himself explained what went wrong with that strategy.

