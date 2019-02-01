HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jose Aldo UFC Fortaleza weigh-in

featuredUFC Fortaleza: Assuncao vs. Moraes 2 Weigh-in Results: One Fighter 7 Pounds Over

featuredUFC 235: Jones vs Smith Press Conference Video Replay

featuredRaphael Assuncao: Another Win Over Marlon Moraes and ‘I Can Finally Get My Title Shot’

Jon Jones UFC 235 Pre-Fight NSAC Hearing 012919

featuredJon Jones Receives License for UFC 235 After Lengthy Hearing with Nevada Commission

Jon Jones: Despite the Oddsmakers, ‘I Take Anthony Smith Extremely Serious’ (UFC 235 Video)

February 1, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones has never been beaten in the Octagon. He’s been disqualified and had a victory changed to a no contest, but no one has ever defeated him in the cage.

The only man to come close was Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 more than five years ago. But even then, Jones said that was mostly due to his own approach to the fight. He admits now that he took Gustafsson for granted, something he didn’t do in their rematch at UFC 232.

That’s also something that he promises never to do again, especially with Anthony Smith, whom oddsmakers have installed Jones as a monstrous favorite over.

“I take Anthony Smith extremely serious.”

TRENDING > Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman Get Into Heated Exchange at UFC 235 Presser

Jones and Smith square off in the UFC 235 main event that is set to take place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA