Jon Jones: Despite the Oddsmakers, ‘I Take Anthony Smith Extremely Serious’ (UFC 235 Video)

Jon Jones has never been beaten in the Octagon. He’s been disqualified and had a victory changed to a no contest, but no one has ever defeated him in the cage.

The only man to come close was Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 more than five years ago. But even then, Jones said that was mostly due to his own approach to the fight. He admits now that he took Gustafsson for granted, something he didn’t do in their rematch at UFC 232.

That’s also something that he promises never to do again, especially with Anthony Smith, whom oddsmakers have installed Jones as a monstrous favorite over.

“I take Anthony Smith extremely serious.”

Jones and Smith square off in the UFC 235 main event that is set to take place on March 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.