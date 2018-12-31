HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

featuredJon Jones Mauls Alexander Gustafsson by Third Round KO to Reclaim Light Heavyweight Title

featuredAmanda Nunes Shocks the World, Knocks Out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232

Live results for Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232 in Las Vegas

featuredUFC 232 Results: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

Jon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

December 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had a contentious relationship, to say the least. Cormier being forced to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight championship that Jones never lost in the Octagon so that Jones could fight for it once again at UFC 232 didn’t help to quell the situation.

Jones went on to dismantle Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC 232 main event on Saturday night, returning the light heavyweight strap to his waist. Though he was respectful to Cormier’s claiming the UFC heavyweight title, Jones wasn’t about to give his foe credit for being a “champ champ,” although he is officially recognized as only the second man in UFC history to accomplish the feat.

Jon Jones clearly stated his feelings of Daniel Cormier having the belt at light heavyweight, “DC needs to admit to the people that he was never the light heavyweight champion or face me at light heavyweight… the only way he can shut me up is to beat my ass.”

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson: What Went Wrong Against Jon Jones?

Listen in as Jones talks about his rivalry with Cormier and the potential to fight him for a third time.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA