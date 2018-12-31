Jon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier have had a contentious relationship, to say the least. Cormier being forced to relinquish the UFC light heavyweight championship that Jones never lost in the Octagon so that Jones could fight for it once again at UFC 232 didn’t help to quell the situation.

Jones went on to dismantle Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC 232 main event on Saturday night, returning the light heavyweight strap to his waist. Though he was respectful to Cormier’s claiming the UFC heavyweight title, Jones wasn’t about to give his foe credit for being a “champ champ,” although he is officially recognized as only the second man in UFC history to accomplish the feat.

Jon Jones clearly stated his feelings of Daniel Cormier having the belt at light heavyweight, “DC needs to admit to the people that he was never the light heavyweight champion or face me at light heavyweight… the only way he can shut me up is to beat my ass.”

Listen in as Jones talks about his rivalry with Cormier and the potential to fight him for a third time.