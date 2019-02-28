Jon Jones: ‘Conor McGregor taught me a lesson’

Jone Jones illuminates what he has learned from Conor McGregor before his upcoming fight at UFC 235, while talking with the press at the UFC 235 Media Day in Las Vegas.

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.