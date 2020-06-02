HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones meets with ABQ police

featuredJon Jones returns to streets to help with clean-up and stop rioters

Jon Jones UFC 247 post-fight

featuredJon Jones says he is done with UFC belt; challenges Dana White to release him

Gilbert Burns cracks Tyron Woodley at UFC on ESPN 9

featuredGilbert Burns dominates Tyron Woodley in UFC on ESPN 9 main event

Dana White Serious Over Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones to Dana White: ‘Just go ahead and release me from my UFC contract’

Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, many other fighters comment about George Floyd protests

June 2, 2020
NoNo Comments

The United States erupted in protest over the recent killing of George Floyd. Many are peaceful, some are fraught with tension, while others have turned violent.

Mr. Floyd’s killing by a then police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., sparked outrage. Though the since-fired officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the country is demanding more. Though riots and looters, as well as violence between police and protesters has captured the headlines, a wave of support for systematic change has reared up.

No corner of society has been left untouched.

Many people have turned to social media as one outlet to make their voices heard, as have a number of fighters.

UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones used his social media platforms to send a message, but that message also included a video of him challenging those that would cause harm to his home city of Albuquerque, N.M. He also used his platforms to call out fellow members of his community to help clean up after rioters and looters damaged storefronts and other businesses.

Jones took action and seemed pleased with the outcome on Monday, when he said that the looting had been almost non-existent in Albuquerque that night.

Still many others on Tuesday joined a movement to post a solid black square or something similar on their social media platforms to show their solidarity for the idea that change is needed in the United States.

Though the uprisings related to Mr. Floyd’s murder have largely taken part in the United States, people from around the world have echoed the sentiment that there is no place for racism, including UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is an Irish citizen.

McGregor posted a black square with a broken heart in the middle of it, saying, “There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!!”

Jones and McGregor’s statements were echoed by many, many other athletes and individuals around the world.

TRENDING > Jon Jones returns to streets to help with clean-up and stop rioters

 

View this post on Instagram

A black man Named Ed drop my car off today to switch out my lease. Normally I tip Ed , I thank him , and ask him if he wants a water or something for his trip home , then he rolls out . Today was unique . Ed’s prob in his 50’s , he served our country , and he’s a college graduated , on our walk down the drive way he turned to me he said “ Ed have you ever experienced any racism in you’re life time? I could tell he was perplexed and even disturbed a bit . I told him growing up that I battled with being called Spic and got in many fights over the word ,even some Spanish would call me white boy and shared my personal stories of how I dealt with these sort of issues . Unlike Ed my skin is not Black , and I will never understand what it’s like to be stereotyped simply by having black skin , to me it seems insanely shallow even silly but it is his reality . He explained to me the pain he felt inside watching George Floyd get killed on TV ,and it brought up a lot of pain of past situations where he felt hopeless and treated unfair . I told Ed as an adult I learned to not take people’s problems with me personal . More often than not the people who project hate and racism are scared , uneducated, and insecure , I actually learned to feel sorry for them rather than angry towards them . Their hate has more to do with their own lack than it has to do with the people they project it towards. I could feel He was in pain , hurt and anger . I could also feel this wasn’t his true nature and he didn’t want to have these feelings . I told Ed I seen many White , Black , Puerto Rican , Asian ect. people do some Really terrible , hateful things , and that bad individuals do not equal a bad race . He agreed and we even joked and laughed a bit , I could tell his heart lightened . I told him I loved him . Ed did not represent the black race for me and I did not represent the Spanish or white race for him . We seen each other as individuals and had an incredible conversation…. at this point I would suggest everyone do the same . We are a lot more alike than we are apart . Most of us are just one conversation away . Thank you for you Ed 👊🏻👊🏻❤️#weareallonefamily

A post shared by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on

View this post on Instagram

You aren’t born racist… It’s a taught/learned behavior. Our country is being systematically destroyed by bias media spreading complete and utter ignorance. Poisoning the minds of the viewers and showing one side. There are just as many people peacefully protesting as there are looters. I in no way support any violent demonstrations or looting, but I fully understand why so many of my people are angry and outraged. We need to be heard and it needs to happen now! Being black in America is a daily struggle on so many levels and what is happening before America’s eyes to blacks on a daily basis is allowing the world a inside look at “being black”… My heart aches seeing my people in so much pain. But what I want our young black youth to understand is that putting yourself and others in danger to destroy others peoples belongings is not the way. Keep it about getting justice and making life lasting changes that will help our people in the long run… We have to be smarter and it starts with our dollars and our votes! 🤔 #StopSpending #BlackWallStreet #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BLM

A post shared by Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) on

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA