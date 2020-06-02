Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, many other fighters comment about George Floyd protests

The United States erupted in protest over the recent killing of George Floyd. Many are peaceful, some are fraught with tension, while others have turned violent.
Mr. Floyd’s killing by a then police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., sparked outrage. Though the since-fired officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the country is demanding more. Though riots and looters, as well as violence between police and protesters has captured the headlines, a wave of support for systematic change has reared up.
No corner of society has been left untouched.
Many people have turned to social media as one outlet to make their voices heard, as have a number of fighters.
UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones used his social media platforms to send a message, but that message also included a video of him challenging those that would cause harm to his home city of Albuquerque, N.M. He also used his platforms to call out fellow members of his community to help clean up after rioters and looters damaged storefronts and other businesses.
Jones took action and seemed pleased with the outcome on Monday, when he said that the looting had been almost non-existent in Albuquerque that night.
Still many others on Tuesday joined a movement to post a solid black square or something similar on their social media platforms to show their solidarity for the idea that change is needed in the United States.
Though the uprisings related to Mr. Floyd’s murder have largely taken part in the United States, people from around the world have echoed the sentiment that there is no place for racism, including UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is an Irish citizen.
McGregor posted a black square with a broken heart in the middle of it, saying, “There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!!”
Jones and McGregor’s statements were echoed by many, many other athletes and individuals around the world.
TRENDING > Jon Jones returns to streets to help with clean-up and stop rioters
So proud of the city of Albuquerque tonight, the night is still young but as of now the looting is almost nonexistent. The peaceful protest was beautiful #NewMexicopride pic.twitter.com/fNAJqFqPPt
— Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!! Praying, hoping, and believing everyday that this is all a part of the lords plan to lead us to a better and brighter future ahead. God speed everyone 💔
— Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) June 2, 2020
— michael (@bisping) June 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A black man Named Ed drop my car off today to switch out my lease. Normally I tip Ed , I thank him , and ask him if he wants a water or something for his trip home , then he rolls out . Today was unique . Ed’s prob in his 50’s , he served our country , and he’s a college graduated , on our walk down the drive way he turned to me he said “ Ed have you ever experienced any racism in you’re life time? I could tell he was perplexed and even disturbed a bit . I told him growing up that I battled with being called Spic and got in many fights over the word ,even some Spanish would call me white boy and shared my personal stories of how I dealt with these sort of issues . Unlike Ed my skin is not Black , and I will never understand what it’s like to be stereotyped simply by having black skin , to me it seems insanely shallow even silly but it is his reality . He explained to me the pain he felt inside watching George Floyd get killed on TV ,and it brought up a lot of pain of past situations where he felt hopeless and treated unfair . I told Ed as an adult I learned to not take people’s problems with me personal . More often than not the people who project hate and racism are scared , uneducated, and insecure , I actually learned to feel sorry for them rather than angry towards them . Their hate has more to do with their own lack than it has to do with the people they project it towards. I could feel He was in pain , hurt and anger . I could also feel this wasn’t his true nature and he didn’t want to have these feelings . I told Ed I seen many White , Black , Puerto Rican , Asian ect. people do some Really terrible , hateful things , and that bad individuals do not equal a bad race . He agreed and we even joked and laughed a bit , I could tell his heart lightened . I told him I loved him . Ed did not represent the black race for me and I did not represent the Spanish or white race for him . We seen each other as individuals and had an incredible conversation…. at this point I would suggest everyone do the same . We are a lot more alike than we are apart . Most of us are just one conversation away . Thank you for you Ed 👊🏻👊🏻❤️#weareallonefamily
#blackoutuesday pic.twitter.com/WyTOP7XYAN
— Dwight Grant (@DwightGrant) June 2, 2020
#blackoutTuesday no new content this week.This isn’t a time to entertain ourselves or seek distraction.We need to demand justice,reform of systemic disfunction, and police accountability.Police cannot police themselves,we need independent oversight of our police departments now! pic.twitter.com/cZugDvL1H9
— Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 2, 2020
WE ALL BLEED THE SAME 🖤🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏 #weareallone #blackouttuesday @ufc pic.twitter.com/dTDZQDZ6U5
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 2, 2020
I want to bring everyone together, we must first admit and identify we have a problem in order to do so! 🙏🏾#blackouttuesday . pic.twitter.com/31J0vCHy5P
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 2, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏼🙏🏻🙏 #weareallone pic.twitter.com/cFMReFns9U
— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 2, 2020
View this post on Instagram
You aren’t born racist… It’s a taught/learned behavior. Our country is being systematically destroyed by bias media spreading complete and utter ignorance. Poisoning the minds of the viewers and showing one side. There are just as many people peacefully protesting as there are looters. I in no way support any violent demonstrations or looting, but I fully understand why so many of my people are angry and outraged. We need to be heard and it needs to happen now! Being black in America is a daily struggle on so many levels and what is happening before America’s eyes to blacks on a daily basis is allowing the world a inside look at “being black”… My heart aches seeing my people in so much pain. But what I want our young black youth to understand is that putting yourself and others in danger to destroy others peoples belongings is not the way. Keep it about getting justice and making life lasting changes that will help our people in the long run… We have to be smarter and it starts with our dollars and our votes! 🤔 #StopSpending #BlackWallStreet #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BLM
— Tai BAM BAM Tuivasa (@bambamtuivasa) June 2, 2020
We understand that we will never understand. However, we stand.
Black Lives Matter. pic.twitter.com/3VSmM8F1k2
— Alex Chambers (@alexchambersmma) June 2, 2020
Black lives matter!! #blackouttuesday pic.twitter.com/Z91HVHjwvO
— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 2, 2020