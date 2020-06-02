Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, many other fighters comment about George Floyd protests

The United States erupted in protest over the recent killing of George Floyd. Many are peaceful, some are fraught with tension, while others have turned violent.

Mr. Floyd’s killing by a then police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., sparked outrage. Though the since-fired officer has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, the country is demanding more. Though riots and looters, as well as violence between police and protesters has captured the headlines, a wave of support for systematic change has reared up.

No corner of society has been left untouched.

Many people have turned to social media as one outlet to make their voices heard, as have a number of fighters.

UFC light heavyweight Jon Jones used his social media platforms to send a message, but that message also included a video of him challenging those that would cause harm to his home city of Albuquerque, N.M. He also used his platforms to call out fellow members of his community to help clean up after rioters and looters damaged storefronts and other businesses.

Jones took action and seemed pleased with the outcome on Monday, when he said that the looting had been almost non-existent in Albuquerque that night.

Still many others on Tuesday joined a movement to post a solid black square or something similar on their social media platforms to show their solidarity for the idea that change is needed in the United States.

Though the uprisings related to Mr. Floyd’s murder have largely taken part in the United States, people from around the world have echoed the sentiment that there is no place for racism, including UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who is an Irish citizen.

McGregor posted a black square with a broken heart in the middle of it, saying, “There is no place for injustice, racism and intolerance in this world! We must really listen and learn from those in pain. Be the example of the change you want to see!!”

Jones and McGregor’s statements were echoed by many, many other athletes and individuals around the world.

So proud of the city of Albuquerque tonight, the night is still young but as of now the looting is almost nonexistent. The peaceful protest was beautiful #NewMexicopride pic.twitter.com/fNAJqFqPPt — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 2, 2020

#blackoutTuesday no new content this week.This isn’t a time to entertain ourselves or seek distraction.We need to demand justice,reform of systemic disfunction, and police accountability.Police cannot police themselves,we need independent oversight of our police departments now! pic.twitter.com/cZugDvL1H9 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) June 2, 2020

I want to bring everyone together, we must first admit and identify we have a problem in order to do so! 🙏🏾#blackouttuesday . pic.twitter.com/31J0vCHy5P — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 2, 2020