HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Glover Teixeira vs Jamahal Hill | Video

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno | Video

featuredUFC 283 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video

featuredUFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill official weigh-ins | VIDEO

Jon Jones confirms he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for heavyweight championship

January 14, 2023
NoNo Comments

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has confirmed that he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship.

On Saturday, T-Mobile Arena leaked an advertisement for the UFC 285 main event showing Jones and Gane fighting for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement as later taken down, but Jones confirmed that he and Gane are indeed fighting for the title.

“Just spoke with Jon Jones after a training session with @HenryCejudo in Phoenix. He confirms the upcoming heavyweight title fight with Cyril Gane, and also says he plans to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align. #UFC285,” Michael Monsover wrote on Twitter accompanied with a video of Jones.

“I’m just a few weeks out from my first heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane,” Jones says in the video.

Jones has been training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for a year. He was at Cejudo’s gym in Phoenix and expects ‘Triple-C’ to be in his corner at UFC 285.

UFC Vegas 67 Live Results: Strickland vs. Imavov

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Videos
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Living a Stout Life
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
MMA Linker