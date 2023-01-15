Jon Jones confirms he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for heavyweight championship

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has confirmed that he’s fighting Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight championship.

On Saturday, T-Mobile Arena leaked an advertisement for the UFC 285 main event showing Jones and Gane fighting for the heavyweight title on March 4. The advertisement as later taken down, but Jones confirmed that he and Gane are indeed fighting for the title.

This is gonna be crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Segj8FOc7V — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) January 14, 2023

“Just spoke with Jon Jones after a training session with @HenryCejudo in Phoenix. He confirms the upcoming heavyweight title fight with Cyril Gane, and also says he plans to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align. #UFC285,” Michael Monsover wrote on Twitter accompanied with a video of Jones.

Just spoke with Jon Jones after a training session with @HenryCejudo in Phoenix. He confirms the upcoming heavyweight title fight with Cyril Gane, and also says he plans to have Cejudo in his corner if their schedules align. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/3ItpnKY4ni — Michael Wonsover (@The_MDubb) January 14, 2023

“I’m just a few weeks out from my first heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane,” Jones says in the video.

Jones has been training with former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo for a year. He was at Cejudo’s gym in Phoenix and expects ‘Triple-C’ to be in his corner at UFC 285.

