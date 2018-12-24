HOT OFF THE WIRE

Jon Jones Comments on UFC 232 Move to Los Angeles: ‘I’m a Clean Athlete’

December 23, 2018
Following Sunday’s announcement that UFC 232 had been moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Jon Jones issued a statement praising the California State Athletic Commission.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission this week determined it did not have sufficient time to review Jones’ drug testing history and the details surrounding a Dec. 9 drug test that revealed a residual amount of the substance for which he was tested positive for in July 2017 prior to Saturday’s UFC 232. The NSAC would not approve Jones to fight without fully reviewing his case.

As details of the drug test did not indicate a UFC Anti-Doping Violation by Jones, the UFC wanted to proceed with Jones fighting Alexander Gustafsson in the UFC 232 main event as planned. After the California State Athletic Commission agreed to allow Jones to fight in Los Angeles, UFC officials made the unprecedented decision to move the event less than a week until fight time.

Following the UFC 232 move announcement, Jones issued the following statement:

“I am focused on achieving my ultimate goal of reclaiming my Light Heavyweight title.  I have willingly submitted to every USADA test in the lead up to this fight and USADA has confirmed what I’ve been saying all along, that I’m a clean athlete.

I sincerely thank the California State Athletic Commission and (executive director) Andy Foster for doing the right thing and supporting me through this process. I cannot wait to fight Alex Gustafsson this Saturday December 29th at the Los Angeles Forum.”

