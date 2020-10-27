Jon Jones calls Khabib’s No. 1 ranking No. 1 bullsh##

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 27, 2020
Following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov abruptly retired from fighting. During his Octagon Interview, Nurmagomedov asked to be elevated to the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world. On Monday, when the rankings were revealed, Nurmagomedov indeed was ranked No. 1 on the pound-for-pound list.

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was ranked in the top spot and initially supported Nurmagomedov being ranked No. 1. Following the event on Saturday, Jones tweeted, “Until I take that heaily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ.”

On Tuesday, Jones changed his mind. “This is number one bullshit,” tweeted Jones.

TRENDING > Jon Jones bites back at Khabib Nurmagomedov being called the UFC’s GOAT

Jones followed up by stating, “Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion. Conor McGregor is th eonly opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious.”

