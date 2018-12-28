VIDEO: Jon Jones Bullies Reporter at UFC 232 Press Conference

Jon Jones and his fellow UFC 232 main and co-main event fighters were in Los Angeles on Thursday to field questions from reporters at the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

When the questions weren’t to his liking, however, Jones shut down a reporter who tried to continue questioning him about his performance-enhancing drug history and how it has once again taken the focus off of the fight.

When the reporter continued her line of questioning with UFC president Dana White and Alexander Gustafsson, Jones continued to jump into the mix, questioning her legitimacy and inciting the crowd to help ridicule her.

