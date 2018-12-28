HOT OFF THE WIRE
VIDEO: Jon Jones Bullies Reporter at UFC 232 Press Conference

December 27, 2018
Jon Jones and his fellow UFC 232 main and co-main event fighters were in Los Angeles on Thursday to field questions from reporters at the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

When the questions weren’t to his liking, however, Jones shut down a reporter who tried to continue questioning him about his performance-enhancing drug history and how it has once again taken the focus off of the fight. 

When the reporter continued her line of questioning with UFC president Dana White and Alexander Gustafsson, Jones continued to jump into the mix, questioning her legitimacy and inciting the crowd to help ridicule her.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

