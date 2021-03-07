HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jon Jones bags on Israel Adesanya following UFC 259 loss

March 7, 2021
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya attempted to become the promotion’s latest champ-champ when he fought Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259 on Saturday. When he was unsuccessful, former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones ripped on him.

Adesanya moved up to 205 pounds to try and wrest the belt from Blachowicz. He took his fellow champion the distance, but landed on the wrong end of a unanimous decision.

Jones immediately took to Twitter, issuing a series of tweets degrading Adesanya, who is someone that Jones has had a bit of a social media rivalry with that may or may not ever boil over into the Octagon.

Jon Jones post-UFC 259 tweets

