Jon Jones arrested for aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearm

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday morning by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test. Later, Jones took two breathalyzers and registered above the legal limit both times.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of Recuerdo (alcohol) behind the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearms, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

Back in 2012, Jones was charged with DUI after crashing his Bentley into a pole in Binghamton, N. Y. He pleaded guilty, paid a fine, and lost his driver’s license for six months. In 2015, Jones was arrested in Albuquerque after being involved in a hit-and-run accident and fleeing the scene. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene and was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation.

Jones was arrested again on March 24, 2016, for a probation violation after police cited him with drag racing. That became a highly public incident when the officer’s body cam footage showed Jones being combative. Jones eventually accepted a deal where he pleaded guilty to Unlawful Use of Modification of Exhaust System and Improper Display of Registration Plate.

Jones last set foot in the Octagon on Feb. 8, when he won a unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes in the UFC 247 main event in Houston, Texas.

Jon Jones drag racing citation Police bodycam footage from March 2016

