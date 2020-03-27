Jon Jones arrest video for DWI and negligent gun use released

&lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&gt;﻿&lt;/span&gt;

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday, March 26, by Albuquerque Police for aggravated DWI and negligent use of a firearm.

Video footage from one of the arresting officer’s lapel camera reveals Jones’s sobriety test and his eventual arrest.

Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. after police responded to reports of gunshots and found him in the driver’s seat of his 2019 Jeep with the engine running and the vehicle in park. Jones denied firing a gun, but appeared intoxicated to officers.

The 32-year-old failed a field sobriety test. Later, Jones took two breathalyzers and registered above the legal limit both times.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a black handgun under the driver’s seat and a bottle of Recuerdo (alcohol) behind the passenger seat. He was arrested and booked for aggravated driving while intoxicated, negligent use of a firearms, possession of an open container, and no proof of insurance.

Jones is expected to have a bond arraignment hearing on April 8.

TRENDING > Jon Jones arrest: Albuquerque police officers detail his DWI, negligent gun use arrest

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)