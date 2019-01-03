Jon Jones Angered by Latest UFC Rankings

Jon Jones may be back at the top of the UFC light heavyweight mountain, but he’s irked by the latest Official UFC Ranking, which has him second on the Pound-for-Pound list behind Daniel Cormier.

Rankings of any kind that are voted upon by a group of individuals are always going to be subjective and they are always going to be open to scrutiny and criticism.

The Official UFC Rankings are voted on by a cross-section of media members, much like the Associated Press’s College Football Rankings. The UFC, however, is in charge of hiring the company that administers the voting and the UFC also determines what fighters are eligible for what divisions, etc. That has led a number of media members to decline participation. (Disclosure: MMAWeekly.com’s Ken Pishna and Jeff Cain participate in the voting.)

Following the latest voting cycle, Jones returned to the champion’s spot in the light heavyweight division (the champion automatically is given the top spot in the Official UFC Rankings). Cormier dropped to the No. 1 contender’s spot, having vacated the title so that Jones and Alexander Gustafsson could battle for it at UFC 232 this past weekend.

The Pound-for-Pound ranking is what rankled Jones. It is the only category where all spots are voted upon. He edged up to the No. 2 spot, but Cormier remained at No. 1, leading Jones to borrow from Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is number one bulls–t.”

It’s easy to see what ruffled his feathers, as Jones has officially defeated Cormier once and had a second victory over him changed to a No Contest because of a doping violation.

Those arguing for Cormier’s top spot might say that he has proven himself the better Pound-for-Pound fighter, at least for the moment, by winning the UFC championship in two different weight classes and defending the belts in each of them before relinquishing the light heavyweight strap ahead of UFC 232. There is also a mountain of controversy looming over Jones because of his history with doping violations.

Again, particularly in the Pound-for-Pound class, which is a land of legend, there is a quagmire of debate with no solid rules to guide the ranking other than opinion, but it is easy to understand Jones’s angst.

Where do you stand on Jones’s status in the Pound-for-Pound rankings? Should he take the top spot? Should Cormier? How about Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let us know in the comments below.