HOT OFF THE WIRE

featured2018 Fight of the Year: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya

featured2018 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Israel Adesanya

Daniel Cormier UFC 230 Fight Motion

featured2018 Fighter of the Year: Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones square off at UFC 214

featuredJon Jones: Cormier is ‘No Champ Champ,’ He was Never Light Heavyweight Champion

Jon Jones Angered by Latest UFC Rankings

January 3, 2019
NoNo Comments

Jon Jones may be back at the top of the UFC light heavyweight mountain, but he’s irked by the latest Official UFC Ranking, which has him second on the Pound-for-Pound list behind Daniel Cormier.

Rankings of any kind that are voted upon by a group of individuals are always going to be subjective and they are always going to be open to scrutiny and criticism.

The Official UFC Rankings are voted on by a cross-section of media members, much like the Associated Press’s College Football Rankings. The UFC, however, is in charge of hiring the company that administers the voting and the UFC also determines what fighters are eligible for what divisions, etc. That has led a number of media members to decline participation. (Disclosure: MMAWeekly.com’s Ken Pishna and Jeff Cain participate in the voting.)

Following the latest voting cycle, Jones returned to the champion’s spot in the light heavyweight division (the champion automatically is given the top spot in the Official UFC Rankings). Cormier dropped to the No. 1 contender’s spot, having vacated the title so that Jones and Alexander Gustafsson could battle for it at UFC 232 this past weekend.

The Pound-for-Pound ranking is what rankled Jones. It is the only category where all spots are voted upon. He edged up to the No. 2 spot, but Cormier remained at No. 1, leading Jones to borrow from Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is number one bulls–t.”

It’s easy to see what ruffled his feathers, as Jones has officially defeated Cormier once and had a second victory over him changed to a No Contest because of a doping violation.

Those arguing for Cormier’s top spot might say that he has proven himself the better Pound-for-Pound fighter, at least for the moment, by winning the UFC championship in two different weight classes and defending the belts in each of them before relinquishing the light heavyweight strap ahead of UFC 232. There is also a mountain of controversy looming over Jones because of his history with doping violations.

Again, particularly in the Pound-for-Pound class, which is a land of legend, there is a quagmire of debate with no solid rules to guide the ranking other than opinion, but it is easy to understand Jones’s angst.

Where do you stand on Jones’s status in the Pound-for-Pound rankings? Should he take the top spot? Should Cormier? How about Khabib Nurmagomedov? Let us know in the comments below.

View this post on Instagram

This is number one bullshit ?

A post shared by Jon Bones Jones (@jonnybones) on

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA