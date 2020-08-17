Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou are both favored over Stipe Miocic for next UFC title defense

Though UFC president Dana White insists that Stipe Miocic will next defend his heavyweight belt against Francis Ngannou and that a Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes rematch at light heavyweight is what should be next, the oddsmakers have quickly issued a flurry of betting lines on Miocic’s next fight.

Much of the reason for the varied betting lines is because after Miocic defended his belt against Daniel Cormier at UFC 252 on Saturday, Jones took to Twitter to declare his interest in moving to heavyweight to challenge Miocic.

“Heavyweight world championships, I will be seeing you real soon,” Jones wrote.

White has insisted that he currently intends for Miocic to defend against Ngannou next.

“Francis is definitely next,” White said at the UFC 252 post-fight press conference. “I mean, you can’t jump over Francis. Francis has been out there destroying everybody, and if you look at how long ago it was that he got that title shot (against Miocic), he’s worked his way back. It belongs to Francis Ngannou. But yeah, Jon Jones going to heavyweight is very interesting.”

Right now, however, White expects Jones to defend against Reyes at light heavyweight after Jones won a close decision over Reyes at UFC 247 earlier this year.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline, however, have issued betting odds not only on Miocic vs. Ngannou, but also for Miocic vs. Jones, as well as which fighter will be next for Miocic.

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

Stipe Miocic +175 (7/4)

Francis Ngannou -205 (20/41)

Stipe Miocic vs. Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic +130 (13/10)

Jon Jones -150 (2/3)

Stipe Miocic Next UFC Opponent

Francis Ngannou -200 (1/2)

Jon Jones +150 (3/2)

UFC 252: Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier recap video

