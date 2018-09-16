Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson Meet for a Staredown… Three Years Later

Jon Jones was supposed to have put his UFC light heavyweight title on the line opposite Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at UFC 187 in May of 2015. That fight never happened after Jones was stripped of the title and sidelined following a felony hit-and-run accident in New Mexico.

The two finally came face to face for a staredown over the weekend at a bodybuilding expo, where Jones was on hand to represent his sponsor, GAT Supplements.

Jones is currently in the midst of adjudicating his latest UFC Anti-Doping Violation with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The case has been in the process for more than a year, while Jones’ team tries to provide evidence to convince USADA and/or arbitrators that his violation was the result of a tainted supplement and that he should not face a career-threatening four-year suspension.

