Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson Argue Over Their Manhood

Alexander Gustafsson was not backing down from Jon Jones when his manhood was brought into question as they argued over the steroid issue at the UFC 232 Pre-Fight Press Conference.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Live Results on Saturday, Dec. 29. The first bout is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT from Los Angeles. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson headlines in a battle for the light heavyweight belt, while Cris Cyborg puts her featherweight title on the line against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.