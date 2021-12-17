Jon Jones agrees to plea deal, domestic violence charges dropped

It seems that former light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has gotten off easy yet again.

The charges stemming from Jones’ Sept. 24 arrest have been reduced and/or dropped due to a plea deal. According to MMA Junkie and TMZ, Jones’ domestic violence charges have been dropped. In exchange, Jones pled no contest to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property in regards to him head butting the police car. Jones was ordered to “stay out of trouble,” pay $750 restitution and get counseling for anger management.

Jones was initially arrested for domestic violence and felony vehicle tampering when he was arrested just hours after his induction into the UFC Hall of Fame after his fiancée was seen crying with blood on her mouth and shirt. She claims he put his hands on her head and pulled her hair but never hit her. One of Jones’ daughters requested the police be called.

Since the arrest, Jones has vowed to give up drinking and has posted numerous videos with his fiancée and children.

Audio of the police call was released which revealed disturbing details.

“She’s not admitting to any domestic violence, but she’s bleeding from the nose and mouth,” a hotel security officer told Metro Police dispatch. “She’s down with us while the male’s up at the room. He’s actually a professional MMA fighter, Jonathan Jones, and she’s refusing to go back to the room. We’re trying to assist her to help her grab her stuff, and she just will not go back.”

He’s gearing up for what will be his UFC debut in 2022, date unknown at press time.

“I said I’ll be the champion in 2022, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I feel like I’m jumping up three weight classes, going from competing at 205 pounds to 265 pounds is no easy task,” he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 15, 2021.