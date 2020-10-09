Jon Jones admits to hiding under cage to avoid drug test

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 9, 2020
NoNo Comments

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have had a longstanding feud, which generally devolves into trash-talking on social media.

That was again what happened recently, but interestingly, Jones outed himself, admitting to an infamous story about how he evaded drug testers at the Jackson Wink gym in Albuquerque N.M., where he trains.

The admission came on the heals of Jones taking shots at Adesanya over his right and left nipples looking different when he fought Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 headliner on Sept. 26 on Fight Island.

Jones, who has been suspended for UFC Anti-Doping Policy violations in the past, implicated, as have others, that Adesanya’s physical condition was a side effect of steroid use.

Adesanya has flatly denied any such allegations and has no known positive drug test results.

Jones has tested positive in the past. And in one of his tweets in response to Adesanya, he admitted to an oft-told story about how he once hid under the cage at the Jackson-Wink gym to avoid drug test sample collectors.

Chael Sonnen has told the story of Jones hiding under the cage on a few occasions. He regaled Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast and backed up Colby Covington, who spoke about the incident on a Sonnen video podcast.

Jones had previously avoided the story, but on Twitter admitted to it, saying he wanted to avoid testing positive for marijuana.

“Brother, explain your titty. I was hiding from Nevada State Athletic Commission, not USADA, and that was years ago. I had just smoked a blunt and was afraid I would fail my test for weed. That’s the actual truth. Now everyone knows. Everyone.”

In a recent interview with ESPN, Adesanya said that he noticed the difference in his nipples well before the fight with Costa. He didn’t know what caused it, but didn’t want to deal with it until after he got past the fight. But he steadfastly denied ever using steroids.

When asked straight out if he had used steroids, Adesanya responded, “F— no. F— no. I’m not one of those people who need a crutch. Then when that s–t is taken away, they feel weak, they feel inadequate.”

(Video courtesy of Chael Sonnen)

