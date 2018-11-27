Jon Jones Admits to Biggest Out-of-the-Cage Regret

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been through many ups and downs in his young career, but the low-point that stands out for most is his involvement in a felony hit-and-run accident in 2015. That is Jones’ biggest personal regret as well.

Jones caused the accident, which resulted in injury to a pregnant woman who was driving one of the cars with which he collided. Jones left his vehicle, returned to it, and then fled the scene, leading to the hit-and-run charge. He never once checked on the health of the other parties in the accident.

As a result, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title, suspended, and eventually issued 18 months of supervised probation, which he fulfilled.

“My biggest regret out of everything, if we’re going to talk about public things, that the general public would know about, it was hitting the pregnant woman in that hit and run car accident four years ago. Even though it was four years ago, it is something — everyone has a mother, everyone has a wife or sister — and that was one of the worst situations I’ve ever been a part of. Had no clue it was a pregnant woman. I had no clue it was a woman. I just knew that I felt like it was a fender bender type of thing. Obviously, it wasn’t a fender bender, but I wasn’t hurt, I felt fine, and I assumed the person I hit was fine as well. Hairline fracture in the woman’s arm and she was a pregnant woman,” Jones recounted on ESPN on Monday.

“Just a terrible, terrible situation. Being a father of daughters, being a fiancé, and being a person who loves his mother dearly, hurting a woman is terrible. That’s probably one of the few things that I would totally take back if I could.”

That was in April 2015. Jones has since returned to the Octagon on two separate occasions, but has also continued to face adversity, dealing with two separate UFC Anti-Doping Violations, the second of which he was found to not have intentionally taken a performance-enhancing substance.

Jones is trying to put all of that in the past, including the hit and run incident.

“I don’t think about (the hit and run accident) at all, not these days. It was like four years ago, hairline fracture four years ago. Girl made almost a million dollars off the situation,” Jones continued.

“I’m sure her life’s been changed forever and I’m not making it okay, but to be real, life goes on. The girl’s life goes on, the baby’s healthy, and it happened.”

Jones is slated to return to the Octagon at UFC 232 on Dec. 29 to rematch Alexander Gustafsson for another crack at the light heavyweight title.

(Courtesy of ESPN)