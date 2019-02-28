Jon Jones address steroid questions for the first time since Nevada commission hearing

It seems Jon Jones has spent nearly as much time in front athletic commissions to close out 2018 and start 2019, as he has spent in the training room. He’s definitely spent more time at commission hearings than he has in the Octagon.

Much of that has been time dealing with the fallout from a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation and the related lingering effects of a steroid being detected in minute levels in his body.

Jones made his first comments about the steroid issue since the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a limited license to fight in the state at its January 2019 meeting.

Jones won the UFC light heavyweight championship belt back at UFC 232 to close out 2018. He makes the first defense of that belt opposite Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

