HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredJon Jones returns two more drug tests with atypical results, still cleared to fight at UFC 235

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones

featuredJon Jones: ‘Conor McGregor taught me a lesson’

Jon Jones - UFC 235 Media Day

featuredJon Jones weighs in on mind games with Anthony Smith

featuredKamaru Usman knows everything Tyron Woodley does well, he just does better

Jon Jones address steroid questions for the first time since Nevada commission hearing

February 28, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

It seems Jon Jones has spent nearly as much time in front athletic commissions to close out 2018 and start 2019, as he has spent in the training room. He’s definitely spent more time at commission hearings than he has in the Octagon.

Much of that has been time dealing with the fallout from a UFC Anti-Doping Policy violation and the related lingering effects of a steroid being detected in minute levels in his body.

Jones made his first comments about the steroid issue since the Nevada State Athletic Commission approved a limited license to fight in the state at its January 2019 meeting.

Jones won the UFC light heavyweight championship belt back at UFC 232 to close out 2018. He makes the first defense of that belt opposite Anthony Smith in the UFC 235 main event on March 2, 2019, in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > UFC 235: Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith media day face-offs

Tune in Saturday, March 2, for full UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith Live Results on MMAWeekly.com. Aside from Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the light heavyweight title in the main event, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley returns to put his belt on the line against rising contender Kamaru Usman.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA