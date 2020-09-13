HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michelle Waterson kicks Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 10

featuredUFC Vegas 10 results: Michelle Waterson takes split-nod over Angela Hill in historic main event

Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor arrested, questioned over alleged ‘attempted sexual assault,’ strongly denies accusations

UFC Waterson vs Hill live results

featuredUFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill Live Results

UFC Vegas 10 Waterson vs Hill faceoffs

featuredUFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs. Hill weigh-in face-offs video

Jon Fitch announces retirement following Bellator 246 loss

September 13, 2020
NoNo Comments

On Saturday, former UFC welterweight title challenger and former World Series of Fighting welterweight champion Jon Fitch announced his retirement from fighting.

The 42-year-old Fitch faced Neiman Gracie in the Bellator 246 co-main event and was defeated by kneebar late in the second round. Following the fight, Fitch took off his gloves and left them in the middle of the Bellator Cage.

Fitch made his professional debut in July 2002. After putting together an eight-fight winning streak Fitch received a UFC contract and made his Octagon debut in October 2005. He won his first eight fights with the promotion and rose through the 170-pound division.

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Arrest, Jon Jones, wrestler’s execution, and UFC Fight Island

On Aug. 9, 2008, Fitch fought for the world title against Georges St-Pierre in the UFC 87 main event in Minneapolis, Minn. St-Pierre dominated Fitch but the toughness Fitch displayed in the fight was legendary.

Fitch was released by the UFC in 2013 and signed with World Series of Fighting. After a rocky start with the new organization, Fitch captured the welterweight title in 2015. He vacated the title in 2017 to sign with Bellator MMA. In April 2019, he fought to a draw with Rory MacDonald for the Bellator belt.

The Indiana native fought 43 times in his career. His record stands at 32-8-2 (1).

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA