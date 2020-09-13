Jon Fitch announces retirement following Bellator 246 loss

On Saturday, former UFC welterweight title challenger and former World Series of Fighting welterweight champion Jon Fitch announced his retirement from fighting.

The 42-year-old Fitch faced Neiman Gracie in the Bellator 246 co-main event and was defeated by kneebar late in the second round. Following the fight, Fitch took off his gloves and left them in the middle of the Bellator Cage.

Fitch made his professional debut in July 2002. After putting together an eight-fight winning streak Fitch received a UFC contract and made his Octagon debut in October 2005. He won his first eight fights with the promotion and rose through the 170-pound division.

TRENDING > Dana White: Conor McGregor Arrest, Jon Jones, wrestler’s execution, and UFC Fight Island

On Aug. 9, 2008, Fitch fought for the world title against Georges St-Pierre in the UFC 87 main event in Minneapolis, Minn. St-Pierre dominated Fitch but the toughness Fitch displayed in the fight was legendary.

Fitch was released by the UFC in 2013 and signed with World Series of Fighting. After a rocky start with the new organization, Fitch captured the welterweight title in 2015. He vacated the title in 2017 to sign with Bellator MMA. In April 2019, he fought to a draw with Rory MacDonald for the Bellator belt.

The Indiana native fought 43 times in his career. His record stands at 32-8-2 (1).