Johnny Walker’s quick knockout leads UFC 235 performance bonuses

Johnny Walker led the way with the UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith post-fight performance bonuses on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Walker earned his $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus by making quick work of Misha Cirkunov. Walker made it look easy with a flying knee followed by a flurry of punches that put an end to the fight 36 seconds into the opening round at T-Mobile Arena.

Former title contender and inaugural The Ultimate Fighter winner Diego Sanchez returned to form at UFC 235. He had to take Mickey Gall into the second round to do it, but he eventually put Gall on the canvas, got on top and ground and pounded him until the referee stopped the fight.

His astounding finish earned Sanchez the other Performance of the Night bonus.

The Fight of the Night honors went to Pedro Munhoz and Cody Garbrandt. Though the fight lasted less than a round, Munhoz and Garbrandt swung hard on each other during their 4:52 in the cage, but it was Munhoz that landed the punch that did the damage and scored a knockout.

Both fighters went home with a $50,000 bonus check.

